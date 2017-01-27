Report: Packers to be more active in free agency

From time to time, a report will emerge that the Packers intend to become more active in free agency. Most recently, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Packers will pursue free agents this year.
Before you roll your eyes, consider this: Three years ago, the same reporter reported the same report. That year, the Packers signed linebacker Julius Peppers, the third of three significant free-agent acquisitions in the 24 years since real free agency arrived in the NFL.
Could the latest report be an indication that the Packers will add a fourth name to a list that includes Reggie White, Charles Woodson, and Peppers?
They need to do something. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who took a few passive-aggressive shots at coach Mike McCarthy during the season (go ahead and argue that he didn’t — he did), has thrown down the gauntlet in not-so-subtle style for G.M. Ted Thompson, who has a well-earned reputation for being too cautious when it comes to using one of the primary tools for improving a roster.
With the quarterback’s 34th birthday coming later this year, the clock is ticking on a team that has parlayed one of the best quarterbacks in league history into only one Super Bowl appearance. While free agents won’t necessarily make a team instantly better, judicious spending can ultimately be the difference between simply making it to the final eight yet again or being the last team standing.
There last dip into free agency put them into the NFC Championship game. So even more active than that?
We shall see.
McCarthy threw shots at TT last year – talking about big targets in the middle of the field – they get Cook.
That said – most Packer fans welcome this because we’ve long said – you don’t have to go after tier 1 FA’s like Snyder used to all the time – just get us some better depth!
#2 and #3’s on this team could be improved so when you get injury stretches like they had – the drop off isn’t so huge.
It would make sense for the Packers to add a player or two in free agency. However, if I’m not mistaken, the Packers have invested very heavily on defense in recent drafts, and yet their defense appears to be one of the worst in the NFL in recent years.
GB’s biggest move to improve their defense would seem to be firing Dom Capers, who has presided since 2009 over a Packers-D that’s become a real mess.
This is a must for Green Bay. They should pour every cent they have into that defense. Make sure the O-line is going to be alright with injuries and such, then maybe get a cheap true RB (Montgomery provides pass-catching and big plays but they need a chain mover like Fat Eddie was supposed to be).
As a Vikings fan the two things I hope for every year from Green Bay are that they don’t fire McCarthy and they don’t spend in free agency. If they do one of those two things they will probably win the Super Bowl. If they do both they will probably be unstoppable.
He’ll probably pick up whoever the Vikings decide not to resign. Adrian Peterson would look good in green and gold.
I doubt they can be less active.
Cant wait to read fecal performance and frankie booths excuses for this one!
Considering 40% of the teams in the NFL have never won a SuperBowl trophy, I’m guessing it’s not very easy to do.
“Experts” like to point out the Packers “only” have two trophies in the last twenty years.
Here’s some advice: Go back and read my first sentence, and get Marino’s opinion on the subject while you’re at it.
Packers fans everywhere honestly doubt it will happen. I would be pleasantly surprised if it actually happens but I am not holding my breath.
What I do know is if he doesn’t do something to improve that defense and soon it won’t matter what #12 does if the D is giving up historic levels of points and yards.
I’ll believe it when I see it.
The Packers also have some of their own free agents to sign, if Rick Spielman doesn’t overpay them first.
People act like getting to the NFC / AFC Championship actually means something. Please tell me the past 5 conference runner up teams.
I sense a bunker-mentality, which the situation makes it easy to accomplish and survive there.
Well, in fairness, they could hardly be LESS active than in years past…