Speculation that Teddy Bridgewater will miss 2017 is off the mark

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2017, 8:54 PM EST

Speculation that Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will likely miss all of the 2017 season due to a serious knee injury suffered in August 2016 created a stir on Friday. Creating less of a stir will be the more accurate depiction of the situation.

A league source with direct knowledge of the situation called speculation that Bridgewater likely will miss all of 2017 not credible.

Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune similarly reports that Bridgewater currently is continuing the rehabilitation process without a set timeline for returning. Which means that there’s no reason for “likely” or any similar term to be applied to Bridgewater’s status for the next season.

Could he miss all of 2017? Yes. Could he be ready for Week One? Yes. Could he return at some point in between? Yes.

The uncertainty makes it certain that the Vikings will pay quarterback Sam Bradford a $4 million roster bonus in March and another $13 million in 2017 salary. Whether the Vikings pick up the 2018 option on Bridgewater’s rookie deal by May 3 will say plenty about their faith in his ability to return, as will the question of whether the Vikings attempt to extend Bradford’s contract.

If they don’t pick up Bridgewater’s fifth-year option, the decision should be viewed as a very ominous sign regarding his future, in Minnesota or elsewhere.