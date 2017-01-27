Tom Brady has more Super Bowl experience than the Falcons as a team

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 27, 2017, 10:34 AM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has played in six Super Bowls. The entire team he faces at Super Bowl LI will have less Super Bowl experience than that.

The Falcons’ entire active roster has just five Super Bowls of experience under its belts: Defensive end Dwight Freeney has played in two, and linebacker Philip Wheeler, safety Dashon Goldson and defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw have played in one each.

You could give the Falcons a little more Super Bowl experience if you expanded it to players who were on a Super Bowl team but didn’t play: Atlanta defensive tackle Joe Vellano was on the Patriots for one of Brady’s Super Bowls, but he was inactive for the game. You could also throw in Jacob Tamme, a tight end on the Falcons’ injured reserve, who has played in two Super Bowls.

Whether experience really makes a difference on Super Bowl Sunday remains to be seen. But there’s no doubt where the experience advantage lies.