Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2017, 6:22 AM EST

The Browns are among the teams that can be forced to do Hard Knocks this year. Coach Hue Jackson doesn’t want to do it.

Of the eight teams that can be forced to do it, who do you want the league to pick?

Make your choice below, make your case in the comments, and then tune in for PFT Live, which begins (began) on NBC Sports Radio at 6:00 a.m. ET and slides to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Guests include Paul Burmeister in studio and Ross Tucker.