Who’s the G.M. favorite in Indy?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2017, 8:37 PM EST

When the better-never-than-late G.M. search began in Indy, the sense in league circles was that the team eventually would promote Jimmy Raye III after engaging in a perfunctory outside search that would legitimize staying in-house with Raye. When the names began to be compiled for the search process, however, it appeared that the Colts were doing more than merely lining up a few courtesy interviews before doing the inevitable.

Six days later, there’s a renewed sense that Raye eventually may emerge with the job. The involvement of coach Chuck Pagano in the interviews bolsters the notion that owner Jim Irsay highly values the coach-G.M. relationship. If that’s a major factor, the safest course will be to match Raye and Pagano — if they see eye to eye, unlike Pagano and former G.M. Ryan Grigson.

Promoting Raye also makes it easier to put G.M. and coach on equal footing for accountability purposes, with both being told that either they succeed together or fail together. It would be difficult to tell a new G.M. from the outside that he’s fused at the hip with Pagano.

So if it doesn’t work between Raye and Pagano, that would be the occasion to press the reset button, hire someone from the outside, and hire a new coach.