 Skip to content

Dez Bryant: More Giants should be like Odell Beckham Jr.

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2017, 9:19 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants greets Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm up at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

A pair of receivers from bitter rivals have found a common bond — apart from the fact that they share a birthday.

Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant defended Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Saturday at the NFC’s Pro Bowl practice, and Bryant found a way to do it that also amounted to a shot at Beckham’s team.

“Whenever something doesn’t go right, as far as a team loss, y’all don’t like his actions, and all it is, is just him wanting to win the game,” Bryant said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “If more people were like that on his team, maybe they would do something special.”

Bryant added that Beckham’s periodic outbursts arising from on-field adversity reveal the “heart of a champion.”

“He’s a talent that a lot of people wouldn’t be able to understand,” Bryant said. “You want to criticize him. You want to talk about him because you just don’t understand him — his whole mindset, the way he goes about his game. He’s a hell of a football player. He’s a great football player.”

Both Bryant and Beckham are great football players. And both want to win badly. If every team had more guys like that, the sport would be even more special than it is.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, New York Giants, Rumor Mill
7 Responses to “Dez Bryant: More Giants should be like Odell Beckham Jr.”
  1. infamous2pat says: Jan 28, 2017 9:28 PM

    They were saying many of the same things about Dez early in his career. Hopefully Beckham can mature like Bryant because he is fun to watch when hes focused. Coming from a Dallas fan.

  2. ike301 says: Jan 28, 2017 9:32 PM

    1. You team, Dez, lasted one more week than the Giants did in the playoffs. Your team is now a spectator as well.

    2. In two games against the Giants this past season, you caught a total of 2 balls. TWO! Now that’s special.

    3. The Giants, even with all of their problems on offense, managed to beat your team twice.

    4. It’s been 20 years since your special Cowboys won a SB.

    5. Keep your mouth shut until the Cowboys actually do something special, instead of feeling yourself over the press clippings.

    Giant’s fan, OUT!

  3. mackcarrington says: Jan 28, 2017 9:35 PM

    Loud mouthed, whiny, narcissistic, egotistical, “look at me” attitude. No. No team needs more than one personality like that.

  4. ariani1985 says: Jan 28, 2017 9:36 PM

    What, good at dropping footballs?

  5. jay25340 says: Jan 28, 2017 9:36 PM

    I was just eating pizza and reading this and Ialmost choked on said pizza. All jokes aside it’s okay to want to win the game badly and show emotions, but having regular emotional outbursts creates a distraction which certainly doesn’t help.

  6. The Truth says: Jan 28, 2017 9:38 PM

    Everytime i think Bryant is growing up …..BAM

  7. dickebyrd says: Jan 28, 2017 9:40 PM

    Hahaha two headcases with mental illnesses finding solace in each others arms. How heartwarming.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!