Dez Bryant: More Giants should be like Odell Beckham Jr.

A pair of receivers from bitter rivals have found a common bond — apart from the fact that they share a birthday.
Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant defended Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Saturday at the NFC’s Pro Bowl practice, and Bryant found a way to do it that also amounted to a shot at Beckham’s team.
“Whenever something doesn’t go right, as far as a team loss, y’all don’t like his actions, and all it is, is just him wanting to win the game,” Bryant said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “If more people were like that on his team, maybe they would do something special.”
Bryant added that Beckham’s periodic outbursts arising from on-field adversity reveal the “heart of a champion.”
“He’s a talent that a lot of people wouldn’t be able to understand,” Bryant said. “You want to criticize him. You want to talk about him because you just don’t understand him — his whole mindset, the way he goes about his game. He’s a hell of a football player. He’s a great football player.”
Both Bryant and Beckham are great football players. And both want to win badly. If every team had more guys like that, the sport would be even more special than it is.
They were saying many of the same things about Dez early in his career. Hopefully Beckham can mature like Bryant because he is fun to watch when hes focused. Coming from a Dallas fan.
1. You team, Dez, lasted one more week than the Giants did in the playoffs. Your team is now a spectator as well.
2. In two games against the Giants this past season, you caught a total of 2 balls. TWO! Now that’s special.
3. The Giants, even with all of their problems on offense, managed to beat your team twice.
4. It’s been 20 years since your special Cowboys won a SB.
5. Keep your mouth shut until the Cowboys actually do something special, instead of feeling yourself over the press clippings.
Giant’s fan, OUT!
Loud mouthed, whiny, narcissistic, egotistical, “look at me” attitude. No. No team needs more than one personality like that.
What, good at dropping footballs?
I was just eating pizza and reading this and Ialmost choked on said pizza. All jokes aside it’s okay to want to win the game badly and show emotions, but having regular emotional outbursts creates a distraction which certainly doesn’t help.
Everytime i think Bryant is growing up …..BAM
Hahaha two headcases with mental illnesses finding solace in each others arms. How heartwarming.