Lawyer confirms Aqib Talib shot himself, NFL still investigating

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2017, 11:43 AM EST

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib has still not explained publicly how he ended up with a gunshot wound last year, but his lawyer told police Talib shot himself accidentally.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Talib’s lawyer wrote a letter to Dallas police stating that Talib accidentally shot himself in the leg early in the morning on June 5.

Talib was never charged with anything by Dallas police in connection with the incident, but the NFL is still investigating the matter. It’s possible that the league could find that Talib violated the personal conduct policy by carrying a gun carelessly enough that it would go off accidentally, even if police say a crime didn’t take place.

The 30-year-old Talib has had his share of off-field incidents but has never been suspended for violating the personal conduct policy. He has previously been suspended four games for violating the PED policy and one game for poking an opponent in the eye.