Matt Prater nails 76-yard field goal at Pro Bowl practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2017, 1:11 PM EST
DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 16: Matt Prater #5 of the Detroit Lions kicks the winning field goal as Sam Martin #6 holds during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on October 16, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Rams 31-28. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images) Getty Images

After the AFC kicker hit a 75-yard field goal at Pro Bowl practice, the NFC kicker decided to top him.

Lions kicker Matt Prater, spurred on by the 75-yarder hit by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, hit a 76-yard field goal in practice this week in Orlando.

“I heard you hit from 75, this is from 76, I’m going to try to one-up you,” Prater said to Tucker on tape, just before making the kick.

Prater made the Pro Bowl as an alternate for Falcons kicker Matt Bryant, which turned out to be a good thing for the Lions’ other specialists: Prater told the Lions’ website he bought tickets to Orlando for Lions punter Sam Martin and long snapper Don Muhlbach so they could join him.

Here’s hoping that NFC coach Jason Garrett or AFC coach Andy Reid gives Prater or Tucker a chance to try a field goal from 70 yards or beyond. The Pro Bowl is a game when most players don’t give it everything they’ve got because they don’t want to get hurt. If a kicker wants to show the best he can do, he should get the opportunity.

8 Responses to “Matt Prater nails 76-yard field goal at Pro Bowl practice”
  1. greenlargo says: Jan 28, 2017 1:19 PM

    Hoooboy!!

  2. tomtravis76 says: Jan 28, 2017 1:24 PM

    Anything you can do, I can do better…back it up to 80.

  3. dallasfanindc says: Jan 28, 2017 1:28 PM

    OK which team is going to allow a kicker to hit a 76 or 75 field goal in a game for the win???

  4. captainwhodat says: Jan 28, 2017 1:35 PM

    just what the game needs…70+ yd field goals…scoring points never crossing midfield…

  5. Bluestree says: Jan 28, 2017 1:41 PM

    Dang! Made all the more remarkable cuz he looks like he just washed down a box of ding dongs with a forty!

  6. justafanofnfl says: Jan 28, 2017 1:42 PM

    Speed, strength, training, equipment, nutrition, film study, technique – all have increased measurably in sports – across the board and performance has too. Human evolution is an amazing thing.

    A person’s ability to kick a football either by punt, place kick or tee has grown at an even higher rate. The kicking game in the NFL is completely different than it was just 20 years ago.

  7. stipez says: Jan 28, 2017 1:44 PM

    Put circles on the field that reward extras like first Downs or points when you throw from or catch in. Tackle a guy in a certain circle and it’s a turnover. Make it crazy and I’ll watch.

  8. denverdave3 says: Jan 28, 2017 1:45 PM

    Nobody like hearing this as much as Bronco fans.

    We get tired of people saying that good kicks don’t count here because of the altitude.

    The altitude might be good for a yard or two but this proves that kickers don’t need altitude to kick bombs.

    Good for both these guys.

