NFL fines Aaron Rodgers for facemasking

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2017, 5:57 AM EST

The NFL usually fines defensive players for hits on quarterbacks, but this week it was the other way around.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $9,115 for grabbing Atlanta’s Robert Alford and pulling his facemask off in the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers was flagged for the facemask, which came as he was running the ball and just as he was stepping out of bounds. It also led to a sideline confrontation in which Alford flopped like a bad pro wrestler when Rodgers brushed past him.

It was a rare fine for a quarterback, but quarterbacks rarely facemask so blatantly that they end up holding the opposing player’s helmet.