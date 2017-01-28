Raiders’ $1 rent proposal is a red herring

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2017, 3:52 PM EST

The Oakland Raiders have proposed paying $1 per year in rent at the stadium they’d occupy in Las Vegas. It’s become generalized fodder for those opposed to the move, for any and all reasons.

But it’s largely irrelevant to the deal.

As explained by Elliott Almond of the Bay Area News Group, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority has “scrambled” to explain that the rent is irrelevant because the tax status of the bonds that will be issued to build the stadium would be jeopardized if the Stadium Authority receives rent payments.

Moreover, the rent payment is simply one small part of the broader financial puzzle that will distribute the revenue generated by ticket sales, concessions, naming rights, etc. The negotiations regarding who gets how much of each stream of cash are more of an issue between the Raiders/NFL and Sands casino owner Sheldon Adelson.

Buried in the Almond article is the clearest indication yet that Adelson wants an ownership stake in the Raiders as part of those negotiations. That term along with other demands from Adelson have combined to create the impression that Adelson is driving too hard of a bargain, which could result in Adelson being replaced with Goldman Sachs.

Whatever the final outcome, the Raiders and Adelson or Goldman Sachs will have to figure out how they’ll recoup their financial investments and how everyone will earn pay the money they’ll be pouring into a project that undoubtedly will turn a profit.