Ravens prioritize re-signing Brandon Williams

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2017, 3:41 PM EST

Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams is not a household name, but the folks in Baltimore understand how important he is to their defense.

A third-round pick of the Ravens in 2013, Williams becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, and Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta says the Ravens are going to do what it takes to keep him.

“We have to try to retain him,” DeCosta said. “He’s an ‘A’ player for us, he’s one of our best defensive players. He’s a rock inside. This guy can stuff the run, he can rush the quarterback, he can do everything we want him to do.”

The 340-pound Williams has started all 16 games two years in a row and is one of the NFL’s top run-stuffers. Sometimes at this time of year teams will try to downplay a player’s importance in an attempt to get better leverage in contract negotiations, but the Ravens aren’t doing that. Instead, they’re making clear that they love Williams and want him around, with defensive line coach Joe Cullen saying, “To me, there isn’t a better nose tackle in football.”

The Ravens will pay him accordingly.