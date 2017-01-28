Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2017, 11:10 AM EST

Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi wants the team to re-sign WR Kenny Stills.

Bills RB LeSeanMcCoy thinks his new coach was a scapegoat when fired in Philly.

Some Patriots fans are having a hard time with the teams’ close ties to Donald Trump.

Will the Jets trade S Calvin Pryor?

Ravens S Eric Weddle is one of the Pro Bowl captains.

Bengals offensive coordinator and captain of obviousness Ken Zampese knows that, in order to win more games, the offense needs to score more points.

Browns coach Hue Jackson and defensive coordinator Gregg William talked trash at Senior Bowl practice. (Jackson needs to tread lightly, or his legs will end up looking like Brett Favre’s seven years ago.)

Here are some end-of-season grades for the Steelers.

Texans WR Braxton Miller regards his rookie year as a learning experience.

Second interviews could be the next step in the search for a Colts G.M.

Jaguars season-ticket holders can renew through February 28 without a price increase.

Here’s a look at the five Titans who made it to the Pro Bowl.

Click this link for the news that Geep Chryst is the Broncos new tight ends coach; stick around to marvel at the photo of Jim Harbaugh in a Chargers uniform and a headband.

Chiefs CB Marcus Peters quietly ditched the Pro Bowl due to turf toe.

Raiders P Marquette King could have a future with the Harlem Globetrotters.

It’s no surprise that a rash of Chargers injuries is causing them to restructure the job of their head trainer.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith says he doesn’t need offseason surgery.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. has a bond with Dez Bryant; “It’s good to stay with guys who want to be great, so you surround yourself with them,” Beckham said. “He is like a big brother to me and we got the same birthday, so it’s been love.” (If shared birthdays are enough to form a friendship, I should be hanging out with Kanye.)

Washington QB Kirk Cousins is glad to have continuity, with quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh promoted to offensive coordinator.

Lions DT Tyrunn Walker missed a $150,000 playing-time incentive by seven snaps.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t believe G.M. Ted Thompson will leave before his current contract expires after the 2018 season.

Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson had two of the five fastest kickoff returns in 2016.

Here’s the stuff the Falcons will be wearing on Media Day or Opening Night or whatever the hell they call it now.

Panthers G.M. Dave Gettleman is impressed with the slot receivers and tight ends at the Senior Bowl.

Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland discusses his philosophy on deciding whether to trade up in the draft.

Fourteen years ago today, the Buccaneers had their only Super Bowl parade.

The 49ers’ second interview of Kyle Shanahan (a/k/a his first interview of G.M. candidates) happens this weekend.

Has the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom gone bust?

Former Cardinals running backs coach Stump Mitchell apparently left on his own.

The Rams need to decide whether WR Kenny Britt fits in their new scheme.