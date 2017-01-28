Sold-out Pro Bowl means it surely will continue

From time to time, the NFL huffs and puffs about the quality of the Pro Bowl. But the Pro Bowl’s house isn’t going to be blown down any time soon. (Even though it should be.)
This year, the NFL has offered standing-room only tickets at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, site of this year’s All-Star (Some-Star) game. Coupled with the why-am-I-watching?-because-it’s-on-TV audience that will be boosted by the fact that it will be on ABC and not cable, the most meaningless of all NFL games will continue to have relevance from a dollars-and-cents standpoint.
For the players, the risk is obvious — and the worst-case scenario played out last year for Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, who emerged with an ankle injury that lasted through the offseason and lingered into the regular season. While the league is still able to gather up enough players who inexplicably are willing to assume the risk of a similar outcome, the decision of so many to avoid the game makes it something other than a collection of the best players in all of football.
But even without the best players putting forth the best effort, the game will indeed survive because it makes money for the league and its partners. And there’s nothing wrong with that.
Still, the league shouldn’t complain about the quality of a game that is destined to have less intensity and competitiveness than a regular-season or postseason contest. If anything, the league should view as a sign of its strength the fact that people will actually pay to attend or devote their free time to watch a football game that may look like real football, but isn’t.
The players have made it through months of practices and games healthy enough to suit up one more time. They shouldn’t be asked to do it again. Name the team, have a dinner, give them a plaque, and just be done with it.
Probably because Floridians aren’t used to seeing NFL superstars on their Florida teams.
Everyone that actually watches the Pro Bowl has no right to complain about its existence.
With the introduction of drones into the skills competition maybe next year can be an all drone probowl
As long as you round up all the all-stars from each team and give them a chance to interact with fans, people will come. No one will actually watch the game.
Ever since the Colts decided to purposefully throw the remainder of their season, fixing games to “Suck for Luck” I’ve felt that there should be SOME disincentive to be the last place team.
I say make the last place team in the NFL play the best College team to see just how bad they really are
I know I’D tune in for such a spectacle… I sure don’t bother watching any of the Pro Bowl, made up of guys not good enough or smart enough to get out of playing that game
I will be watching the Royal Rumble. Yes its is fake, but so is the Pro Bowl.
Orlando NFL fan here. Pumped.
i know how to make this interesting…..who ever loses, AFC or NFC, their teams are the ones chosen to play in London
It’s sold out because EVERY player in the league made the Pro Bowl this year. So they had to buy tickets for all their family members.
It beats the Miss Universe contest ( then again, maybe not), and I am addicted to pro football, so I’ll watch it. ( and with a couple of beers, I’ll start to enjoy it , hopefully.)
I enjoyed the skill est and will watch the game. If that isn’t your cup of tea, too bad. You shouldn’t even be reading this if that’s the case.
Really, do you PFT guys ever get tired of bashing the NFL? Just asking.
I haven’t heard a single person in Orlando talk about this game. Not one.