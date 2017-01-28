 Skip to content

Suspended Steeler Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement

Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant missed the entire 2016 season and is now working on a return.

Bryant, who was suspended for a year for repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, has applied for reinstatement, his agent told reporters.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will rule on whether to allow Bryant back based on factors including the league medical personnel’s evaluation of Bryant’s drug abuse treatment progress.

A 2014 fourth-round pick, Bryant has shown outstanding ability as a deep receiver during his 21 games with the Steelers, catching 76 passes for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns. If the Steelers can count on Bryant to come back and keep himself clean, he could be a big addition to their offense on 2017.

