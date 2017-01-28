The truly awkward moment could come the day after Super Bowl LI

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2017, 4:12 PM EST

Much has been written and said about the potentially awkward moment that possibly will play out before millions as the confetti falls at Super Bowl LI. If the Patriots win, Commissioner Roger Goodell will be handing the newest Lombardi Trophy to the team that suffered the consequences of #DeflateGate.

Goodell wouldn’t be handing the trophy to quarterback Tom Brady, unless owner Robert Kraft specifically steps aside and invites Brady to receive the item on behalf of the franchise. So a potentially awkward moment between Brady and the man who suspended Brady the first four games of the 2016 season won’t be as awkward as it could have been.

But a very awkward moment could still happen the next morning. That’s when the Super Bowl MVP conducts a press conference and the Commissioner hands the MVP that trophy.

It happened two years ago between Goodell and Brady, but at that point #DeflateGate was in its infancy. Now that it has gone from cradle to stick-swatted horse corpse, a repeat of that moment may have one or both men doing something far different than smiling.

Of course, Brady has to win the MVP award before that would happen. It could make for an interesting counting of the votes by the NFL.