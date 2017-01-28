The truly awkward moment could come the day after Super Bowl LI

Much has been written and said about the potentially awkward moment that possibly will play out before millions as the confetti falls at Super Bowl LI. If the Patriots win, Commissioner Roger Goodell will be handing the newest Lombardi Trophy to the team that suffered the consequences of #DeflateGate.
Goodell wouldn’t be handing the trophy to quarterback Tom Brady, unless owner Robert Kraft specifically steps aside and invites Brady to receive the item on behalf of the franchise. So a potentially awkward moment between Brady and the man who suspended Brady the first four games of the 2016 season won’t be as awkward as it could have been.
But a very awkward moment could still happen the next morning. That’s when the Super Bowl MVP conducts a press conference and the Commissioner hands the MVP that trophy.
It happened two years ago between Goodell and Brady, but at that point #DeflateGate was in its infancy. Now that it has gone from cradle to stick-swatted horse corpse, a repeat of that moment may have one or both men doing something far different than smiling.
Of course, Brady has to win the MVP award before that would happen. It could make for an interesting counting of the votes by the NFL.
So….I guess I’m rooting for the Pats so Goodell has to endure this?
I wouldn’t be surprised if Kraft had Brady there for the SB trophy just for that reason.
Let’s play the game first. Patriots are up against a good team.
But, admittedly, it would be fun to see Goodell hand the trophy to either Tom Brady or Robert Kraft.
Pats fan.
Not a Pats fan although REALLY want to see them win due the Goodell atrocity.
Everyone seems to be assuming that Roger is capable of experiencing embarrassment. Like most politicians, I think that has long ago been burned out of him.
7th super bowl in 15 years. Wrap your head around that. GOAT.
Brady could throw 5 tds and win a blowout, but believe me there’s no way Goodell lets anyone name him MVP
If Brady wins the MVP it will be awkward for Brady since he cheated and lied. Why does Cheatriot fans think it will be awkward for Goodell.
Honestly it won’t be awkward. I think whatever grudge is still there will be put on hold. I am sure the Pats fans will be booing though
I would love to see all this go down, but I just don’t see anyway the Pats are going to stop that high powered Falcons offense.
If Kraft doesn’t let Brady receive the Super Bowl trophy there’s no way he’ll be allowed back in New England.
Won’t happen. Falcons will win and Ryan will be MVP.
Got to beat that Falcon’s Offense first.
They are playing probably the best football of the season at the right time.
I think the Pats can pull it off, but it’s hardly done and dusted. Certainly won’t take much for Ryan and Julio and Freeman and Coleman to start piling the points up.
If all this happens the way I’m hoping, though, you can bet your left cheek I’m finding a way to watch this live lol
Honestly, does anyone really expect Brady to be anything but gracious with Dodger? He’s got too much class for that clown…
I’d rather see Edelman get it and go off on him.
If it happens, it shouldn’t be awkward for either one. If Brady is MVP it’s because he earned it. Goodell shouldn’t feel any discomfort. He did what was necessary.
If it comes to the platform in Houston, Kraft should hand the Lombardi to Gronk, and have Gronk spike it right at Goodell’s feet, with the pic of Ginger Roger’s face of shock to appear on the cover of Time. “Deflate This!”
Goodell already has the fix in, so this doesn’t materialize.
Officiating crew will all be driving new luxury cars to their new homes in the near future. Oh, and those pesky full time jobs they have…forget about ’em.
Brady and Mr. Kraft just HAS TO quote Burt Reynolds/ Adam Sandler with the famous…”Stick this in your trophy case” then drop the mic.
Perhaps roger Goodell should come clean before the Superbowl and inform football fans what the PSI information collected during the 2015 and 2016 seasons shows…
If the information shows that footballs never lose PSI when it’s cold then justice was done.
If the information shows that footballs can lose PSI when it’s cold and even more if they cold & wet, then the NFL can do the following to make up for their mistake:
• Patriots get the 1st pick in the first round of the 2017 draft.
• Patriots get the 2nd pick in the first round of the 2017 draft.
• Give the Patriots back their stolen 2017 fourth round draft pick.
backuppunter says:
Jan 28, 2017 4:34 PM
=================================
Brady never forgets anything. We are talking about a guy who still carries a chip on his shoulder about being #199. Nothing is on hold. This is driving Brady and he believes Goodell set the world after him with those accusations on his character. This isn’t as simple as that.
Brady and Belichick are basically 2-4 in their 6 previous Super Bowls. Lucked out with Seattle, and Vinatieri bailed them out one year.
Obviously, many posters must have had tears in their eyes when the Patriots beat Seattle because Goodell handed off the trophy and ran off the stage.
Look at the celebration at the podium.
As was heard last Saturday at Gillette Where is Roger ?
Set your stop watches if New England wins the SB.
This isn’t the first time the Super Bowl MVP trophy isn’t handled after the Super Bowl?
It seems silly to wait a day to do that.
I’m with backuppunter on this one. NFL Radio reported it much better – this is a non-story. It’s only a story here and because the homers want it to be one. No one else cares.
The truth is Goodell and Kraft still have a great relationship, even if Kraft disagrees with the whole Deflategate thing. That’s because like him or not, Goodell makes Kraft and the other owners lots of money. That’s what he was put in place for, not to satisfy “Taahm’s” ginormous ego.
Personally I have been in many situations as an exec where I had to recognize someone whom I have previously had to discipline. It is no big deal and has never caused me a moment of angst.
Find something worthwhile to report on. There’s plenty there.