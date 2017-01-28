 Skip to content

The truly awkward moment could come the day after Super Bowl LI

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2017, 4:12 PM EST
Much has been written and said about the potentially awkward moment that possibly will play out before millions as the confetti falls at Super Bowl LI. If the Patriots win, Commissioner Roger Goodell will be handing the newest Lombardi Trophy to the team that suffered the consequences of #DeflateGate.

Goodell wouldn’t be handing the trophy to quarterback Tom Brady, unless owner Robert Kraft specifically steps aside and invites Brady to receive the item on behalf of the franchise. So a potentially awkward moment between Brady and the man who suspended Brady the first four games of the 2016 season won’t be as awkward as it could have been.

But a very awkward moment could still happen the next morning. That’s when the Super Bowl MVP conducts a press conference and the Commissioner hands the MVP that trophy.

It happened two years ago between Goodell and Brady, but at that point #DeflateGate was in its infancy. Now that it has gone from cradle to stick-swatted horse corpse, a repeat of that moment may have one or both men doing something far different than smiling.

Of course, Brady has to win the MVP award before that would happen. It could make for an interesting counting of the votes by the NFL.

  1. vicvinegar00 says: Jan 28, 2017 4:16 PM

    So….I guess I’m rooting for the Pats so Goodell has to endure this?

    I wouldn’t be surprised if Kraft had Brady there for the SB trophy just for that reason.

  2. billymutt says: Jan 28, 2017 4:19 PM

    Let’s play the game first. Patriots are up against a good team.

    But, admittedly, it would be fun to see Goodell hand the trophy to either Tom Brady or Robert Kraft.

    Pats fan.

  3. newjerseygiants says: Jan 28, 2017 4:21 PM

    Not a Pats fan although REALLY want to see them win due the Goodell atrocity.

  4. mnrasslinggovjesse says: Jan 28, 2017 4:21 PM

    Everyone seems to be assuming that Roger is capable of experiencing embarrassment. Like most politicians, I think that has long ago been burned out of him.

  5. YouCryin?PatsMustBeDoingTheirJob says: Jan 28, 2017 4:22 PM

    7th super bowl in 15 years. Wrap your head around that. GOAT.

  6. jm91rs says: Jan 28, 2017 4:30 PM

    Brady could throw 5 tds and win a blowout, but believe me there’s no way Goodell lets anyone name him MVP

  7. luckyforus says: Jan 28, 2017 4:32 PM

    If Brady wins the MVP it will be awkward for Brady since he cheated and lied. Why does Cheatriot fans think it will be awkward for Goodell.

  8. backuppunter says: Jan 28, 2017 4:34 PM

    Honestly it won’t be awkward. I think whatever grudge is still there will be put on hold. I am sure the Pats fans will be booing though

  9. billsgiantsfan says: Jan 28, 2017 4:35 PM

    I would love to see all this go down, but I just don’t see anyway the Pats are going to stop that high powered Falcons offense.

  10. duffelbagsports says: Jan 28, 2017 4:37 PM

    If Kraft doesn’t let Brady receive the Super Bowl trophy there’s no way he’ll be allowed back in New England.

  11. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Jan 28, 2017 4:38 PM

    Won’t happen. Falcons will win and Ryan will be MVP.

  12. iamapatsfan says: Jan 28, 2017 4:42 PM

    Got to beat that Falcon’s Offense first.

    They are playing probably the best football of the season at the right time.

    I think the Pats can pull it off, but it’s hardly done and dusted. Certainly won’t take much for Ryan and Julio and Freeman and Coleman to start piling the points up.

    If all this happens the way I’m hoping, though, you can bet your left cheek I’m finding a way to watch this live lol

  13. churchofthehoody says: Jan 28, 2017 4:42 PM

    Honestly, does anyone really expect Brady to be anything but gracious with Dodger? He’s got too much class for that clown…

    I’d rather see Edelman get it and go off on him.

  14. corkspop says: Jan 28, 2017 4:43 PM

    If it happens, it shouldn’t be awkward for either one. If Brady is MVP it’s because he earned it. Goodell shouldn’t feel any discomfort. He did what was necessary.

  15. dispozblcopy says: Jan 28, 2017 4:44 PM

    If it comes to the platform in Houston, Kraft should hand the Lombardi to Gronk, and have Gronk spike it right at Goodell’s feet, with the pic of Ginger Roger’s face of shock to appear on the cover of Time. “Deflate This!”

  16. billsfan says: Jan 28, 2017 4:45 PM

    Goodell already has the fix in, so this doesn’t materialize.
    Officiating crew will all be driving new luxury cars to their new homes in the near future. Oh, and those pesky full time jobs they have…forget about ’em.

  17. 1phillyphan says: Jan 28, 2017 4:45 PM

    Brady and Mr. Kraft just HAS TO quote Burt Reynolds/ Adam Sandler with the famous…”Stick this in your trophy case” then drop the mic.

  18. factpurveyor says: Jan 28, 2017 4:51 PM

    Perhaps roger Goodell should come clean before the Superbowl and inform football fans what the PSI information collected during the 2015 and 2016 seasons shows…

    If the information shows that footballs never lose PSI when it’s cold then justice was done.

    If the information shows that footballs can lose PSI when it’s cold and even more if they cold & wet, then the NFL can do the following to make up for their mistake:

    • Patriots get the 1st pick in the first round of the 2017 draft.
    • Patriots get the 2nd pick in the first round of the 2017 draft.
    • Give the Patriots back their stolen 2017 fourth round draft pick.

  19. pastabelly says: Jan 28, 2017 4:52 PM

    backuppunter says:
    Jan 28, 2017 4:34 PM
    Honestly it won’t be awkward. I think whatever grudge is still there will be put on hold. I am sure the Pats fans will be booing though
    =================================
    Brady never forgets anything. We are talking about a guy who still carries a chip on his shoulder about being #199. Nothing is on hold. This is driving Brady and he believes Goodell set the world after him with those accusations on his character. This isn’t as simple as that.

  20. canetic says: Jan 28, 2017 4:54 PM

    Brady and Belichick are basically 2-4 in their 6 previous Super Bowls. Lucked out with Seattle, and Vinatieri bailed them out one year.

  21. ampats says: Jan 28, 2017 4:56 PM

    Obviously, many posters must have had tears in their eyes when the Patriots beat Seattle because Goodell handed off the trophy and ran off the stage.

    Look at the celebration at the podium.

    As was heard last Saturday at Gillette Where is Roger ?

    Set your stop watches if New England wins the SB.

  22. descendency says: Jan 28, 2017 4:56 PM

    This isn’t the first time the Super Bowl MVP trophy isn’t handled after the Super Bowl?

    It seems silly to wait a day to do that.

  23. reddzen says: Jan 28, 2017 4:59 PM

    I’m with backuppunter on this one. NFL Radio reported it much better – this is a non-story. It’s only a story here and because the homers want it to be one. No one else cares.

    The truth is Goodell and Kraft still have a great relationship, even if Kraft disagrees with the whole Deflategate thing. That’s because like him or not, Goodell makes Kraft and the other owners lots of money. That’s what he was put in place for, not to satisfy “Taahm’s” ginormous ego.

    Personally I have been in many situations as an exec where I had to recognize someone whom I have previously had to discipline. It is no big deal and has never caused me a moment of angst.

    Find something worthwhile to report on. There’s plenty there.

