Tom Brady Sr.: Roger Goodell constantly lied, it’s beyond reprehensible

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2017, 6:56 AM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has said he’ll wait until after the Super Bowl to share his thoughts about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Brady’s dad isn’t waiting.

Tom Brady Sr. told KRON that Goodell is an unethical liar who went on a witch hunt against his son.

“What the league did to him and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned,” Brady Sr. said of his son. “He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything that he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”

As for the possibility of Goodell standing next to Brady after the Patriots win the Super Bowl, Brady Sr. doesn’t relish that, saying, “Somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on.”