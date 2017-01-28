Tom Brady Sr.: Roger Goodell constantly lied, it’s beyond reprehensible

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has said he’ll wait until after the Super Bowl to share his thoughts about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Brady’s dad isn’t waiting.
Tom Brady Sr. told KRON that Goodell is an unethical liar who went on a witch hunt against his son.
“What the league did to him and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned,” Brady Sr. said of his son. “He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything that he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”
As for the possibility of Goodell standing next to Brady after the Patriots win the Super Bowl, Brady Sr. doesn’t relish that, saying, “Somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on.”
Tom Brady, Sr. is 100% correct. Goodell is a liar and he did go on a witch hunt against his son and the Patriots.
If you don’t think Goodell is a liar, revisit the Ray Rice incident.
And if you don’t think Goodell went on a witch hunt against Brady, check out the facts.
Of course, all the jealous Brady, Kraft, Belichick haters will disagree, even while they criticize Goodell for other things he’s done.
The one thing I disagree with Brady’s father on is I can’t wait to see Goodell stand on a podium and have to hand the Lombardi Trophy to Brady and Kraft. You won’t be able to hear the words Goodell will say because of all the booing he’ll get when he gets up there.
It’s the reason I hope the Patriots win the game, just to see Goodell get what he deserves.
Brady’s old man is banned from the local VFW for cheating at bingo
Wrong. Your SON continually lied, cheated AND destroyed evidence.
Atta Boy…
you tell em Sr.
Ditto.
Unfortunately for Goodell, he was the mouthpiece behind a bunch of jealous butt hurt owners. It has been proven to anyone with half a brain that this was never about footballs, it was about trying to knock the Patriots down a peg. How’d that work for ya?
And here we go again. “Pops Brady” fighting his sons battles. Where is Mom?
Laughing out loud, rolling on the floor with this delicious stew of family arrogance, entitlement and we do nothing wrong and are better than you obnoxious attitude.
Hey Pops, do the crime, pay the fine. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has more swag than you. Deal with it!
“Somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on.”
——————————————–
Truer words were never spoken.
Did you tuck Tommy into bed last night Mr. Brady? Did you tuck Marcia into bed also?
Shut up, dad. You’re embarrassing yourself.
You know, not for nothing, I hate Goodell too……….but Brady Sr, should shut his pie hole, doesn’t make Jr look so good.
Typical loudmouth overbearing parent of an athlete. They are everywhere!
Roger Goodell never lies! He simply tells “alternative facts”
Though I despise Goodell, Brady ultimately gets the last laugh. Will people remember one of the greatest QBs of all time or a puppet hell bent on an egocentric power trip since he was able to try and flex some muscles away from the owners.
Roger dosen’t lie. He said Thursday night football is a quality product