49ers announce John Lynch as General Manager

The 49ers’ General Manager search came to a surprising end on Sunday night when the team hired John Lynch after no indication that the Hall of Fame finalist and FOX broadcaster was a candidate for the job.
The team confirmed the hiring after the reports of their choice emerged during the Pro Bowl. 49ers CEO Jed York told Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group that the team was impressed by Lynch’s “leadership and communication skills” and liked that he played for Bill Walsh in college. York also said he believes Lynch can build a “great staff,” which will be important given his lack of experience as a personnel executive.
That lack of experience didn’t stop Lynch from reportedly getting a six-year contract with the team. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Kyle Shanahan is expected to get the same term as head coach and that Lynch took his first step toward the job by reaching out to Shanahan recently to let him know he was interested in making the move to the front office.
Lynch, who played for Kyle’s father Mike Shanahan in Denver, met with York on Thursday, so the decision to make a long-term commitment appears to have materialized quickly for the 49ers.
Neither Kyle nor John have ANY EXPERIENCE IN PLAYER PERSONNEL!! This is a disaster waiting to happen. Just because you’ve played the game or can coach the game doesn’t mean you have the aptitude to scout players. Thats why scouts work in personnel for years!!!
From broadcaster to gm, just like Matt Millen. I think John Lynch can do a little better than Matt Millen
Hopefully the Santa Clara 49ers will actually give him time to try and build something. If he gets the right people to surround him, Santa Clara might be contenders again.
The 49ers are bound and determined to wrestle the number one pick away from Cleveland.
6 years!?!? Are the Niners trying to set a record for how many coaches and GM’s they have on the payroll that are no longer employed.
I think it’s a great hire. He’s basically a John Elway clone.
You gotta give the 49’ers credit. Just when you think the Browns are going to pull away in the “worst franchise in the NFL” contest, the 49’ers do something to keep it a close race. There’s a reason they are picking 1-2 in the draft this year. 6 years?? WOW!!
Josh McDaniels is a great coach….but he drafted Tim Tebow in the first round. SMH. The best scouts are guys that have been trained for YEARS in personnel!
