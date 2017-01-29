 Skip to content

Bouchette: Antonio Brown’s antics “wearing thin”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2017, 11:06 AM EST
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 25: Pittsburgh Steeler receiver Antonio Brown sits courtside as the Chicago Bulls take on the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center on January 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Hawks defeated the Bulls 119-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Getty Images

Monday’s leak by the Steelers to the league-owned media conglomerate was no accident. The word is out that the team is getting flustered with receiver Antonio Brown. And it’s all happening at an ideal time.

The latest piece of evidence comes from Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who writes in a recap of the team’s objectives for 2017 that “Brown’s antics are wearing thin on some of his teammates and certainly his coaches.”

The criticisms of Brown, which he may think are a media creation but clearly trace back to the Steelers, come as he enters the final year of a contract that he has wanted the team to rip up for two years. Instead, they have moved money around in 2015 and 2016, with the understanding that his next big contract will come in 2017.

They’ll surely offer him one, but there’s nothing like a little psychological warfare to soften his expectations. By creating the impression that they’re not happy with Brown, who remains one of the best receivers in the game, they may be able to lock him up for a lot less than he otherwise would want. Indeed, between the Facebook Live fiasco and the notion that he cares too much about stats and was pouting during the Patriots game, the Steelers ultimately could secure his services over the next several years for millions less than they otherwise would have paid.

Or they can sell high, if another team takes the bait (intended or not) and calls to inquire about a possible trade.

Either way, the Steelers didn’t become one of the most successful franchises in football by being dumb. By making their concerns about Brown known to the media and the fans — and to Brown — they’re softening him up to be happy to take their top-dollar offer, even if it’s far less than what he would have liked.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
6 Responses to “Bouchette: Antonio Brown’s antics “wearing thin””
  1. MichaelEdits says: Jan 29, 2017 11:22 AM

    If you think his antics are bad now, wait until we elect him president.

  2. richmondbolt says: Jan 29, 2017 11:32 AM

    His antics are pretty tame. It’s not like he’s beating up hookers or something. He’s about to be the highest paid WR ever.

  3. tigershark0052 says: Jan 29, 2017 11:37 AM

    somebody else would pay him

  4. tonebones says: Jan 29, 2017 11:39 AM

    Football is a man’s game and Brown is acting like a child. I’m sure the Steelers would like to move ahead without him.

  5. wrongowright says: Jan 29, 2017 11:46 AM

    The Steelers can’t create leverage this way with Brown. He can simply sign for the one year deal and wait one more year for them. The starting point will be what the first two years of the free agency values. They’ll sign him for market value or he walks to another team. He doesn’t need Pittsburgh to be an elite receiver.

  6. clashpoint says: Jan 29, 2017 11:49 AM

    I’d rather they kept Brown but the Steelers won’t overpay for him either, that’s not their style. I’m betting that they draft a wr regardless. They won’t trade him either unless it’s a knock out deal.

    Two years ago Pittsburgh lost in the first round of the playoffs. Last year they won one, this year they won two. Pittsburgh was one of the top four teams in the NFL this year and they’re trending upwards with a mostly young team. Can we start next season yet?!

    Go Steelers!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!