Broncos may be interested in Tony Romo, if he’s a free agent

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2017, 8:48 AM EST

It’s believed Tony Romo will ask the Cowboys to release him in lieu of trying to trade him. Romo has another reason to push for the termination of his contract.

The Denver Broncos, previously believed to be not interested in Romo, reportedly could be interested if Romo can be obtained free and clear on the open market. Mike Klis of 9news.com reports that “a source in the Broncos’ football department did not dismiss the possibility” of signing Romo, if a trade isn’t needed.

Although the Cowboys may prefer to get value for Romo, cutting him would actually have a benefit, since the salary cap hit could be divided over two years. The team nevertheless has been very coy about its plans for the franchise quarterback who has been supplanted by Dak Prescott, prompting speculation that the Cowboys prefer to finagle a trade.

Romo’s interest in the Broncos would depend on the role the team envisions for him. Would he be installed as the starter? Would he have to compete with Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian?

The financial package the Broncos offer to Romo would say plenty about how they plan to use him. Even then, it’s possible that some other team would offer Romo much more than Denver would.

None of it matters unless and until the Cowboys release Romo’s rights. The question of whether they will soon will become one of the biggest issues in the NFL.