Chris Ballard gets second interview for Colts G.M. job

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 29, 2017, 5:36 AM EST

The Colts may have a favorite for their G.M. vacancy.

Chris Ballard, the Chiefs’ director of football operations, will interview for the Colts G.M. job for a second time, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ballard is the first person to get a second interview, which would indicate he’s a leading candidate, or perhaps the leading candidate.

Ballard has had other opportunities but has also been satisfied in Kansas City. The 49ers wanted him to interview for their G.M. vacancy but he wasn’t interested.

The Colts job, however, is a good one for one very important reason: The franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck, is already in place. The hardest part of the job for a G.M. is finding his franchise quarterback, and Ballard doesn’t have to worry about that.

So it won’t be surprising if Ballard and the Colts reach an agreement. He at least appears to be in the lead with the first second interview.