Chris Shula joins Rams’ coaching staff

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 29, 2017, 6:49 AM EST
This is a 2015 photo of Chris Shula of the San Diego Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Diego Chargers active roster as of Tuesday, June 2, 2015 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

The third generation of the Shula coaching family is joining the Rams’ staff.

Chris Shula will be a defensive assistant to his old college teammate, Rams head Sean McVay, according to Alex Marvez of Sporting News.

Shula spent the last two seasons as defensive quality control coach of the Chargers. He has previously been defensive coordinator at John Carroll University, linebackers coach at Ball State and defensive backs coach at Indiana. He and McVay played together at Miami of Ohio.

Shula’s father is former Bengals head coach David Shula and his grandfather is Hall of Fame Colts and Dolphins head coach Don Shula. McVay’s grandfather, former 49ers G.M. John McVay, helped build a team that beat Don Shula’s Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

