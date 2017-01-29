 Skip to content

Colts hire Chris Ballard as G.M.

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 29, 2017, 6:12 PM EST
The Colts have their new G.M.

Chris Ballard, who has spent the last four years in the Chiefs’ front office, was officially announced as the Colts’ G.M. today. In Kansas City, Ballard worked under Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey. Now he’ll get to run his own franchise.

Ballard turned down an opportunity to interview for the G.M. job in San Francisco but was interested in the job in Indianapolis. That may signal that he wanted to go to a place that already had its franchise quarterback in place. With Andrew Luck in town, the hardest part of building a roster is already done.

Still, the Colts have missed the playoffs two years in a row and have plenty of holes in their roster. That’s why Ryan Grigson was fired, and why Ballard has a big job ahead of him.

12 Responses to “Colts hire Chris Ballard as G.M.”
  1. mzew233 says: Jan 29, 2017 6:13 PM

    Just watched some of the Pro Bowl Skills competition. Are they kidding with this break down by Gruden, while a ball is being dropped from a drone?

  2. carloswlassiter says: Jan 29, 2017 6:17 PM

    Which team will be fortunate enough to secure Grigson’s services for the 2017-18 season?

  3. tyelee says: Jan 29, 2017 6:18 PM

    There is likely a number of reasons why he turned down the 49ers job… Looks like it worked out in his favor…

    Now get Luck some talent around him and let’s see if he lives up to the hype!

  4. terripet says: Jan 29, 2017 6:20 PM

    Now get rid of the coaching staff

  5. OldDurtyBird says: Jan 29, 2017 6:22 PM

    Hope Jimmy stays out of Mr Kraft’s liquor cabinet next Sunday!

  6. firerogergoodell says: Jan 29, 2017 6:22 PM

    Great news for Indianapolis! They are finally going to surround Andrew Luck with a defense.

  7. zeojay says: Jan 29, 2017 6:23 PM

    Great hire now we just need a proper coach, and and irsay to stop drinking and tweeting everything under the sun.

  8. kcflake says: Jan 29, 2017 6:24 PM

    Excellent Hire. I’m kind if pissed as a chiefs fan. If we lose our gm in a year or 2, Ballard would have been the perfect gm to step in.

  9. plum54 says: Jan 29, 2017 6:29 PM

    Will they be raising a banner to celebrate?

  10. islandpackfan says: Jan 29, 2017 6:31 PM

    And Eliot Wolf got yet another raise in salary and title from Green Bay

  11. exinsidetrader says: Jan 29, 2017 6:34 PM

    More “swinging gate” plays!!

  12. carloswlassiter says: Jan 29, 2017 6:34 PM

    I bet he takes a stud defensive lineman in the first round, instead of a speedy wide receiver.

