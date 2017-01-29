Colts hire Chris Ballard as G.M.

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 29, 2017, 6:12 PM EST

The Colts have their new G.M.

Chris Ballard, who has spent the last four years in the Chiefs’ front office, was officially announced as the Colts’ G.M. today. In Kansas City, Ballard worked under Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey. Now he’ll get to run his own franchise.

Ballard turned down an opportunity to interview for the G.M. job in San Francisco but was interested in the job in Indianapolis. That may signal that he wanted to go to a place that already had its franchise quarterback in place. With Andrew Luck in town, the hardest part of building a roster is already done.

Still, the Colts have missed the playoffs two years in a row and have plenty of holes in their roster. That’s why Ryan Grigson was fired, and why Ballard has a big job ahead of him.