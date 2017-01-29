Dimitroff brings “do your job” mindset to Falcons

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2017, 8:33 AM EST

The Patriot Way in many respects boils down to Bill Parcells’ four-word (with the profane one omitted) mantra aimed at bringing structure to an inherently chaotic sport: “Do your job.”

Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, who left New England to become the G.M. of the Falcons in 2008, has done his job by bringing the “do your job” mindset to Atlanta — along with other concepts the Patriots preach.

“It’s indisputable role understanding,” Dimitroff said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “It’s non-entitlement. It’s the passion. It’s the positivity for us here. And it’s about making sure that, again, everyone does their job and stays in the line that they need to stay in, and they’re putting their ego in check. And that’s what we believe here. That’s what [coach] Dan [Quinn] lives as well. We’re very fortunate to have that.”

They’re also fortunate to have three former General Managers working in the front office, leading the search for players who fit with the requisite mindset. From Scott Pioli (Chiefs) to Phil Emery (Bears) to Ruston Webster (Titans), the Falcons have cornered the market on scouts who did their jobs well enough to earn the keys to a team of their own.

“It’s like a symposium every time we have scouting meetings,” Dimitroff said. “We don’t talk about all the things that we’ve done positively. We all vent about all our shortcomings and what we messed up on. And that’s where my entire staff continues to learn more and more.”

It’s working, as evidenced by the team’s second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and its first in 18 years. With a franchise quarterback, a dominant receiver, a potent rushing attack, and a young and improving defense, it may be time to get used to seeing Falcons players doing their jobs in prime-time games and high-stakes settings.