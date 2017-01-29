Houston, here we come

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2017, 9:19 AM EST

As the football world descends on Houston, PFT will be along for the ride (whether they want us or not). For the ninth straight year, we’ll have a presence in the host city throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

It starts Monday, with PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN broadcast from the Media Center in Houston. The ever-expanding guest list for the week includes Drew Brees, DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson, Joey Bosa, Eli Manning, Brandon Marshall, Josh Norman, Carson Wentz, and many, many more.

The trek begins today; wireless Internet permitting, I’ll be posting stories and other observations from 35,000 feet en route to Houston. Possibly under the mild-to-moderate influence of the beverages I’ll be consuming to tolerate three hours at 35,000 feet.