John Lynch wanted secrecy, got it

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2017, 10:43 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank stands with TV analyst John Lynch prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 49ers have developed in recent years a reputation for leaks. When it comes to their new G.M., the 49ers managed to say nothing at all.

Per a league source, John Lynch first emerged as a serious candidate two weeks ago. He insisted on secrecy, and he got it.

It’s unclear why he didn’t want anyone to know he was under consideration for the job. With no one knowing he was a candidate, no one would have known that he hadn’t gotten the job, if the 49ers had hired someone else.

Many are comparing Lynch to Broncos G.M. John Elway. Others are comparing Lynch to former Lions G.M. Matt Millen. There’s potential merit to each argument. Lynch, a Hall of Fame caliber player, could have the brains, the work ethic, and the people skills to get things done the way that Elway has. Lynch also could be in over his head, the way Millen was, with the ability to talk a good game on TV and in production meetings having no correlation to his ability to run a team.

Either way, Lynch will get time to show what he can do, thanks to a reported six-year contract — the same length as the contract that Kyle Shanahan is expected to receive. Or he’ll eventually get paid to not show what he can do, the same as multiple other former 49ers employees.

8 Responses to “John Lynch wanted secrecy, got it”
  1. playedthegame32 says: Jan 29, 2017 10:47 PM

    Elway had experience running a business AND working as the GM for an Arena League team…Lynch has neither

  2. qbarrel says: Jan 29, 2017 10:49 PM

    *scratches head*

  3. zackd2 says: Jan 29, 2017 10:50 PM

    Hold on. Elway spent years in the AFL as owner/executive learning the craft. Lynch is going from microphone to GM with zero management, scouting, salary cap, etc experience.

  4. buccaboo says: Jan 29, 2017 10:51 PM

    High Quality, smart guy. I hope he does great things

  5. j0esixpack says: Jan 29, 2017 10:52 PM

    If they ever institute a coaches salary cap, the 49ers are screwed

  6. pantherpro says: Jan 29, 2017 10:54 PM

    Great move!

  7. tonebones says: Jan 29, 2017 11:03 PM

    It’s not so secret that they’re popping corks in Seattle, Arizona, and Los Angeles.

  8. deneb1973 says: Jan 29, 2017 11:09 PM

    Big Mike is in the wings , possibly as a consultant so 49ers will have a Super bowl winning coach and longtime NFL executive to build a young innovative front office with a first time GM and HC. Wait until Monday after the game to see the complete story. The real issue is the quarterback the 49ers are going to acquire – that will determine the success or failure of this unique move.

