John Lynch wanted secrecy, got it

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2017, 10:43 PM EST

The 49ers have developed in recent years a reputation for leaks. When it comes to their new G.M., the 49ers managed to say nothing at all.

Per a league source, John Lynch first emerged as a serious candidate two weeks ago. He insisted on secrecy, and he got it.

It’s unclear why he didn’t want anyone to know he was under consideration for the job. With no one knowing he was a candidate, no one would have known that he hadn’t gotten the job, if the 49ers had hired someone else.

Many are comparing Lynch to Broncos G.M. John Elway. Others are comparing Lynch to former Lions G.M. Matt Millen. There’s potential merit to each argument. Lynch, a Hall of Fame caliber player, could have the brains, the work ethic, and the people skills to get things done the way that Elway has. Lynch also could be in over his head, the way Millen was, with the ability to talk a good game on TV and in production meetings having no correlation to his ability to run a team.

Either way, Lynch will get time to show what he can do, thanks to a reported six-year contract — the same length as the contract that Kyle Shanahan is expected to receive. Or he’ll eventually get paid to not show what he can do, the same as multiple other former 49ers employees.