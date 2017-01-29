John Lynch wanted secrecy, got it

The 49ers have developed in recent years a reputation for leaks. When it comes to their new G.M., the 49ers managed to say nothing at all.
Per a league source, John Lynch first emerged as a serious candidate two weeks ago. He insisted on secrecy, and he got it.
It’s unclear why he didn’t want anyone to know he was under consideration for the job. With no one knowing he was a candidate, no one would have known that he hadn’t gotten the job, if the 49ers had hired someone else.
Many are comparing Lynch to Broncos G.M. John Elway. Others are comparing Lynch to former Lions G.M. Matt Millen. There’s potential merit to each argument. Lynch, a Hall of Fame caliber player, could have the brains, the work ethic, and the people skills to get things done the way that Elway has. Lynch also could be in over his head, the way Millen was, with the ability to talk a good game on TV and in production meetings having no correlation to his ability to run a team.
Either way, Lynch will get time to show what he can do, thanks to a reported six-year contract — the same length as the contract that Kyle Shanahan is expected to receive. Or he’ll eventually get paid to not show what he can do, the same as multiple other former 49ers employees.
Elway had experience running a business AND working as the GM for an Arena League team…Lynch has neither
*scratches head*
Hold on. Elway spent years in the AFL as owner/executive learning the craft. Lynch is going from microphone to GM with zero management, scouting, salary cap, etc experience.
High Quality, smart guy. I hope he does great things
If they ever institute a coaches salary cap, the 49ers are screwed
Great move!
It’s not so secret that they’re popping corks in Seattle, Arizona, and Los Angeles.
Big Mike is in the wings , possibly as a consultant so 49ers will have a Super bowl winning coach and longtime NFL executive to build a young innovative front office with a first time GM and HC. Wait until Monday after the game to see the complete story. The real issue is the quarterback the 49ers are going to acquire – that will determine the success or failure of this unique move.