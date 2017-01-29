Mike Evans not sweating extension yet

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2017, 4:10 PM EST

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans finished his third season with his career-high in catches and receiving yards, which is the kind of trajectory they want to see from the 2014 first-round pick in Tampa.

Evans has now caught at least 68 passes for 1,051 yards in each year of his brief career and rebounding to 12 touchdowns after three in 2015 was another good sign for one of the league’s top young receivers. Evans is now eligible to sign a contract extension, but said last week that he’s not sweating things off the field at this point.

“I’m not worried about that stuff,” Evans said, via Pewter Report. “It’ll come, but I’m mainly focused on getting better and helping this team win.”

Evans is heading toward his second contract at the same time as several other wideouts who have been big hits right away in the NFL. Odell Beckham joins Evans at the front of the crew and their deals will likely push them to the top end of all wideouts in the league.

That will come in time and Evans’ disinterest in contract talk right now doesn’t mean money is totally off his mind as the offseason gets underway. He’ll be playing in the Pro Bowl on Sunday and the wideout said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, that he will be going hard because he “just realized it’s double the money if you win.”