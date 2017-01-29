PFT Live gets rolling from Houston on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2017, 11:19 PM EST

Hello, Texas.

We’re here, we’re ready to go, and go we will at 6:00 a.m. ET Monday, from Radio Row in Houston.

It’s a full week of PFT Live from the Super Bowl host city. Monday’s show includes visits from Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and PFT contributors Michael David Smith and Darin Gantt.

We’ll have plenty to say about Sunday’s G.M. hires, the Pro Bowl, and everything else happening in the NFL as we commence the process of preparing you for Super Bowl LI.

In lieu of a question of the day, we’re harvesting reactions to the surprise John Lynch hire in San Francisco. Posting your input with “@profootballtalk” and we’ll share the best and funniest on the air.

The show starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, sliding over to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. for the final two.