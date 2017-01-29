Rams working out which of their free agents fit new schemes

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2017, 3:46 PM EST

The Rams will have new looks on both offense and defense next season and one of the next orders of business this offseason will be figuring out how the impending free agents on their roster fit in those new schemes.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson is at the top of that list. Johnson played out the 2016 season on the franchise tag and started 14 games as the lead corner on the Rams defense. Franchising him again would cost upwards of $16 million and a long-term deal would also be a big financial commitment, but Johnson’s size and experience stand out in the L.A. secondary.

General Manager Les Snead suggests that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ opinion will be a big factor in how the team proceeds.

“That will be a big decision. Wade, like a lot of [defensive coordinators], likes good players on the outside. Trumaine fits that category,” Snead said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Trumaine is a larger guy with good ball skills and all things like that. Is it a square in a square, a triangle in a triangle or more a rectangle in a square? … That’s probably one of the top priorities when Wade walks in the door because, obviously, the magnitude of what his contract will look like and the magnitude of what another franchise tag looks like and everything in between.”

Wide receiver Kenny Britt is coming off what Snead calls his best season and gives the new offensive staff a similar task to work on before the start of the new league year. Snead said the team is putting the “brakes on all these decisions” for now, but it probably won’t be long before we know if the Rams roster will be shaken up like the coaching staff.