Report: 49ers expected to hire G.M. this week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2017, 4:33 PM EST

The 49ers had a pair of candidates for their General Manager job in for interviews along with Falcons Kyle Shanahan, who is expected to officially be named their new head coach after the Super Bowl.

Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton and Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough were the two men to meet with the 49ers and Shanahan. Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports that the team has also discussed former Buccaneers G.M. Mark Dominik, but there hasn’t been an interview and there’s no word that one is scheduled.

That will likely have to change soon if Dominik is going to become a candidate. Maiocco is expected to make their hire this week and that Shanahan discussed with both Paton and McDonough how personnel control would work “contractually and functionally” if they were to work together. Per the report, Shanahan wants a voice on personnel but has “never insisted” on total control of the roster.

Paton also interviewed for the Colts G.M. job, but there’s been no sign that he’ll be back for a second interview. Chiefs exec Chris Ballard has landed a second interview in Indianapolis and there may be multiple G.M. hires this week if things go well again.