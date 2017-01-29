Report: John Lynch will be 49ers’ G.M.

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 29, 2017, 8:39 PM EST

The 49ers are hiring former NFL safety John Lynch as their new General Manager, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Sunday night.

Lynch, 45, has been working as a game analyst for FOX and has no front-office experience. He retired before the 2008 season following a 15-year career and could eventually be voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 49ers are expected to hire Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach after next week’s Super Bowl. The team had a second interview with Shanahan this weekend and also interviewed G.M. candidates, but Lynch’s name never surfaced as a candidate until it was reported that he will be hired.

Glazer tweeted that the 49ers wanted to emulate what the Broncos have done with former player John Elway as the face and leader of the franchise and “wanted to change the whole attitude of the organization.”

After a long run in Tampa Bay, Lynch played his final four seasons with the Broncos. He retired after being released by the Patriots just before the 2008 season and began his broadcasting career during that season.