Report: John Morton will be new Jets offensive coordinator

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 29, 2017, 3:13 PM EST

The Jets plan to hire Saints wide receivers coach John Morton as their new offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Chan Gailey retired at the end of the 2016 season, creating the vacancy. Schefter reported that the deal to bring Morton to New York will be finalized “soon.”

Morton has 13 years of NFL coaching experience. He has spent the last two seasons with the Saints. Prior to that he spent four years as wide receivers coach with the 49ers, and the 49ers went to three NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl in that time.

He broke into the NFL with the Raiders in 1997 and had a prior stint with the Saints in 2006 as an offensive assistant. He has previous offensive coordinator experience with the University of Southern California in 2009.