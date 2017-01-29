 Skip to content

Report: Michael Oher remains in concussion protocol

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 29, 2017, 12:57 PM EST
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 15: Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers blocks at the line during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher still has not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The report said Oher, who played only in September last season due to the concussion, has progressed to the point that he’s been working out. The team has said little about Oher’s situation or status going forward.

Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman told the Charlotte Observer last week during Senior Bowl practices that he hasn’t communicated recently with Oher.

I want to back off and leave him alone,” Gettleman said. “Because we want what’s best for Michael, really and truly.”

Oher, 30, signed with the Panthers prior to the 2015 season. He started all 16 games at left tackle in 2015 but played in just three last season. He had only missed five starts in his career, all in 2014, prior to last season.

The Panthers figure to address the tackle position in the offseason even if they think Oher will be cleared and be a part of their plans.

6 Responses to “Report: Michael Oher remains in concussion protocol”
  1. Boris Yeltsin says: Jan 29, 2017 1:03 PM

    This news hits me out of nowhere. I feel…damn what’s the phrase??

  2. kepickle says: Jan 29, 2017 1:11 PM

    Oher needs to retire or get cut for his own safety

  3. streetyson says: Jan 29, 2017 1:13 PM

    Boris Yeltsin says:
    Jan 29, 2017 1:03 PM
    This news hits me out of nowhere. I feel…damn what’s the phrase??
    ————————-
    Struck Dumb?

  4. thebirdofprey says: Jan 29, 2017 1:19 PM

    Flabbergasted!

  5. motsuret06 says: Jan 29, 2017 1:20 PM

    Gettleman is an idiot. He wouldn’t know a franchise left tackle if one slapped him in the face. It is to move on from Oher and do what needs to be done but wonder warthog does seem to know which way is up when it comes to obtaining a franchise left tackle to protect your franchise quarterback who is being unloaded on with little or no protection. If I was JR, and I am not, I would fire Gettleman and hire someone who knows how to build a sustainable winning football team and not his hit and miss crap every other season. Feast or famine with Gettleman. It time for him to put up or shut up and move on.

  6. firerogergoodell says: Jan 29, 2017 1:23 PM

    Some people refuse to say Redskins. I refuse to say that stupid nickname. Get well soon Michael!

