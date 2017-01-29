Report: Michael Oher remains in concussion protocol

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 29, 2017, 12:57 PM EST

Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher still has not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The report said Oher, who played only in September last season due to the concussion, has progressed to the point that he’s been working out. The team has said little about Oher’s situation or status going forward.

Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman told the Charlotte Observer last week during Senior Bowl practices that he hasn’t communicated recently with Oher.

“I want to back off and leave him alone,” Gettleman said. “Because we want what’s best for Michael, really and truly.”

Oher, 30, signed with the Panthers prior to the 2015 season. He started all 16 games at left tackle in 2015 but played in just three last season. He had only missed five starts in his career, all in 2014, prior to last season.

The Panthers figure to address the tackle position in the offseason even if they think Oher will be cleared and be a part of their plans.