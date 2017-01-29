Some draft prospects might get recruited…to be wrestlers

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 29, 2017, 3:02 PM EST

More than 80 players at the Senior Bowl last week were basically going through a tryout for 32 NFL teams.

Some of them will end up becoming stars. Some of them might end up becoming wrestlers.

While appearing on the NFL Network’s broadcast of Senior Bowl practices last week, Senior Bowl executive director and former Browns general manager Phil Savage said that every year he sends a list of draft prospects he suspects might not make it in the NFL — but might have the size, athleticism, and perhaps most importantly the look of a future professional wrestler — to longtime wrestling broadcaster and former WWE excutive Jim Ross.

Per a tweet from Ross, the pro wrestling world keeping an eye on the NFL Draft process dates back at least a few years.

Savage was talking with NFL Network analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Mike Mayock about Michigan tackle Kyle Kalis when the wrestling discussion was brought up. Savage was not insinuating that Kalis will fail in the NFL; Kalis has previously said he would like to give wrestling a shot when he is finished with football.

Kalis was listed by Michigan at 6-foot-5, 305.

There is a long history of former football players becoming wrestling stars, and it is headlined by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Current WWE star Roman Reigns starred at Georgia Tech, then spent some time with the Vikings and Jaguars before playing in the CFL.