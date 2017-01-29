 Skip to content

Some draft prospects might get recruited…to be wrestlers

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 29, 2017, 3:02 PM EST
TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 26: Student wrestlers fight in the ring during the Student Pro-Wrestling Summit on February 26, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. Members of college pro-wrestling clubs from all across Japan gathered to compete in their final graduation fight night held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Japanese universities do not offer professional wrestling as a sport, forcing interested students from all across japan to form college pro-wrestling clubs. The students are self-taught and rely heavily on YouTube videos to learn moves and techniques. Pro-wrestling became popular in Japan in the 1970's as American pro-wrestling peaked. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Getty Images

More than 80 players at the Senior Bowl last week were basically going through a tryout for 32 NFL teams.

Some of them will end up becoming stars. Some of them might end up becoming wrestlers.

While appearing on the NFL Network’s broadcast of Senior Bowl practices last week, Senior Bowl executive director and former Browns general manager Phil Savage said that every year he sends a list of draft prospects he suspects might not make it in the NFL — but might have the size, athleticism, and perhaps most importantly the look of a future professional wrestler — to longtime wrestling broadcaster and former WWE excutive Jim Ross.

Per a tweet from Ross, the pro wrestling world keeping an eye on the NFL Draft process dates back at least a few years.

Savage was talking with NFL Network analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Mike Mayock about Michigan tackle Kyle Kalis when the wrestling discussion was brought up. Savage was not insinuating that Kalis will fail in the NFL; Kalis has previously said he would like to give wrestling a shot when he is finished with football.

Kalis was listed by Michigan at 6-foot-5, 305.

There is a long history of former football players becoming wrestling stars, and it is headlined by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Current WWE star Roman Reigns starred at Georgia Tech, then spent some time with the Vikings and Jaguars before playing in the CFL.

