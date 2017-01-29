 Skip to content

Taekwondo expert Joe Kim won’t be back on Browns staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 29, 2017, 11:33 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Browns won’t retain taekwondo expert and member of their development staff Joe Kim, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Sunday.

Kim was hired last March for his third stint with his hometown team. He worked with the old Browns from 1992-95 as an assistant strength coach and pass-rush specialist in his first NFL job, then returned to the Browns in the same role for two seasons when they returned to the league in 1999.

Kim’s title last season was strength and conditioning/skills development coach. From 2001-12 he served as a pass rush consultant for various NFL teams, and prior to his most recent stint with the Browns he was on the strength and conditioning staffs in Chicago and Washington.

Kim is a 7th Dan Black Belt recognized by the World Taekwondo Federation, Kukkiwon and USA Taekwondo and is a former national taekwondo champion and Pan Am Games medalist.

3 Responses to “Taekwondo expert Joe Kim won’t be back on Browns staff”
  1. tonebones says: Jan 29, 2017 11:42 AM

    If you’re rolling with guys like RG3, everyone’s eventually going to get fired. That’s good though. Blame the karate guy.

  2. theghostofottograham says: Jan 29, 2017 11:49 AM

    Williams doesn’t want hand-to-hand combat, he plans to use weapons…!!!

  3. ballin99999 says: Jan 29, 2017 11:51 AM

    You can’t make this stuff up.

