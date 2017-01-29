Taekwondo expert Joe Kim won’t be back on Browns staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 29, 2017, 11:33 AM EST

The Browns won’t retain taekwondo expert and member of their development staff Joe Kim, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Sunday.

Kim was hired last March for his third stint with his hometown team. He worked with the old Browns from 1992-95 as an assistant strength coach and pass-rush specialist in his first NFL job, then returned to the Browns in the same role for two seasons when they returned to the league in 1999.

Kim’s title last season was strength and conditioning/skills development coach. From 2001-12 he served as a pass rush consultant for various NFL teams, and prior to his most recent stint with the Browns he was on the strength and conditioning staffs in Chicago and Washington.

Kim is a 7th Dan Black Belt recognized by the World Taekwondo Federation, Kukkiwon and USA Taekwondo and is a former national taekwondo champion and Pan Am Games medalist.