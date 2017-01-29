Tom Brady: This team’s really played well under a lot of different circumstances

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2017, 7:58 PM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may face a lot of questions related to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Houston on Monday night, but he won’t be saying anything incendiary if Sunday night’s answers are any indication.

Brady did an interview with Chris Berman of ESPN during the Pro Bowl pregame show and Berman asked Brady about whether his suspension to start the year created extra motivation to have Goodell hand the Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots.

“It would mean we won the game,” Brady said. “The team’s really played well under a lot of different circumstances. Hopefully we’re in that position. It’s going to take a big effort.”

Brady will likely get a few variations on that question during Super Bowl Opening Night in hope that he’ll make a headline. Given that he’s resisted that temptation on many occasions, it will likely remain the domain of other Bradys this week.