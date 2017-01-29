 Skip to content

Tom Brady: This team’s really played well under a lot of different circumstances

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2017, 7:58 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on in the first half against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may face a lot of questions related to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Houston on Monday night, but he won’t be saying anything incendiary if Sunday night’s answers are any indication.

Brady did an interview with Chris Berman of ESPN during the Pro Bowl pregame show and Berman asked Brady about whether his suspension to start the year created extra motivation to have Goodell hand the Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots.

“It would mean we won the game,” Brady said. “The team’s really played well under a lot of different circumstances. Hopefully we’re in that position. It’s going to take a big effort.”

Brady will likely get a few variations on that question during Super Bowl Opening Night in hope that he’ll make a headline. Given that he’s resisted that temptation on many occasions, it will likely remain the domain of other Bradys this week.

4 Responses to “Tom Brady: This team’s really played well under a lot of different circumstances”
  1. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Jan 29, 2017 8:01 PM

    Make it stop please ,,pretty please !

  2. canetic says: Jan 29, 2017 8:02 PM

    Like the circumstance of being known as a bunch of cheaters.

  3. mixjuan says: Jan 29, 2017 8:06 PM

    Brady’s too smart, too Belichick disciple, to fall for that. Watch for him to put the team on his back in a few spots this week. He will not be denied.

  4. youknowiknowitall says: Jan 29, 2017 8:06 PM

    Go get ’em, Champ.

