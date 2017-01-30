49ers to interview Adam Peters

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2017, 6:35 PM EST

As 49ers G.M. John Lynch begins to compile key employees in San Francisco, one of them may be coming from Denver.

Per multiple league sources, Broncos director of college scouting Adam Peters will interview to become the director of player personnel with the 49ers.

The move could have been blocked by the Broncos, since Peters isn’t getting full control over the roster. The Broncos, however, ultimately decided not to stand in Peters’ way in order to foster a sense that upward mobility will be rewarded — even if that means losing someone they’d otherwise prefer to keep. (The decision from Broncos G.M. John Elway also may have been fueled by respect for Lynch, along with a realization that Peters will be a hot candidate for General Manager openings sooner than later.)

The hiring of Peters wouldn’t alter the possibility that the 49ers will hire former Bucs G.M. Mark Dominik. Obviously, however, Dominik wouldn’t be the director of player personnel.