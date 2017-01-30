Aeneas Williams headlines Tuesday’s PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2017, 11:37 PM EST

As Super Bowl week unfolds, more and more current and former players make their way to the host city. On Tuesday, the activity ramps up on PFT Live with Hall of Fame defensive back Aeneas Williams.

Also joining the show will be former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon, and Peter King of TheMMQB.com.

Not joining the show, despite prior promotion, will be our friends Barstool Big Cat and PFT Commenter of the wildly popular Pardon My Take podcast. The NFL exercised its prerogative to deny credentials to Radio Row for the duo, based on the fact that others affiliated with Barstool Sports once engaged in a sit-in at league headquarters to protest #DeflateGate.

“Members of the site created a disturbance at the league office that resulted in their arrest,” a league spokesman told PFT.

Join us at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio. The show then moves to NBCSN for the final two hours, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET.