Alex Smith feels “sense of urgency” from Andy Reid

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 8:06 AM EST

Alex Smith started at quarterback for Andy Reid in Orlando on Sunday, but the stakes of the Pro Bowl weren’t quite the same as the last time the two men were in a game together.

That was an 18-16 loss to the Steelers in the divisional round of the playoffs that led to Reid answering questions about whether the Chiefs can win at the highest level with Smith as their quarterback. Reid believes that Smith can get it done, but the quarterback said that the thrust of recent conversations has been the dwindling chances to make it happen.

“We’ve talked a lot, and for sure, the talk was just the sense of urgency — [him saying] ‘let’s go get it, you and me,'” Smith said, via the Kansas City Star. “For both of us, I think you realize the opportunities are less and less. You can’t take them all for granted. We all felt like we had an awesome opportunity and we didn’t get it done. So even more so, let’s press on the gas and let’s go.”

Smith’s contract makes parting ways after the 2017 season financially feasible, which would seem to set this up as a crossroads in Smith’s career with the Chiefs.