Art Modell told Robert Kraft hiring Bill Belichick was a huge mistake

NFL history would look a whole lot different if Patriots owner Robert Kraft had listened to former Browns owner Art Modell.
Kraft tells Peter King of TheMMQB.com that Modell, who had hired Belichick in 1991 and fired him after the 1995 season, believed that Belichick would be a disaster in New England and told Kraft not to hire him.
“He said if I did it, I’d be making the biggest mistake of my life,” Kraft said.
In fairness to the late Modell, he remembered their conversation a little differently: In 2007, Modell said that what he had warned Kraft was simply that Belichick could be abrasive personally, not that he couldn’t coach.
“You’re not getting Prince Charming,” Modell recalled telling Kraft when asked about it in 2007, “but give him some leeway and he’ll deliver for you.”
What is beyond dispute is that Modell tired of Belichick and fired him after a 5-11 season in 1995, even though Belichick won a playoff game in 1994 — still the last playoff game the Browns won.
Belichick laid the foundation for the 2000’s Ravens.. ask Ozzie
Goes to show how stupid the rest of the NFL front offices are. Wallowing in mediocrity, while Kraft and Belichick built a double decade dynasty.
A seahawks fan wants to talk about cheating?
What about Pete the cheat?
Quite possibly the worst owner in the history of football: art modell.
It’s as if they’re all guessing if someone is good or bad at what they Do, whether it be coaches or players in the draft.
So, what’s worse for Browns fans: Modell “moving” the team to Baltimore, or that he “tired” of, and subsequently fired, Belichick a little too soon?
Modell is the biggest goofball in sports history… he’s the only person who could move a team to Baltimore, receive all the financial perks possible, and still be forced to sell the team by the NFL because it was going bankrupt.
Do you want to win or do you want someone to hold hands and share afternoon tea with?
Mr Modell described Bill to a t what’s so wrong about that ?
whatever was said between them was probably somewhere in between. who cares though, really?
I’m just glad Kraft DID hire him
It was a mistake.
For the other 31 teams in the NFL.
Wow, so the dead man cannot defend himself. Maybe there’s something to Kraft and his integrity.