Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 2:48 PM EST

The Texans rode their defense to an AFC South title and a Wild Card round victory and the effort left a couple of the key parts of that unit in need of surgery.

We learned last week that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had arthroscopic surgery on his knee and Monday brings word from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle that linebacker Brian Cushing had shoulder surgery. Cushing said recently that he might have surgery to “clean up” things after the season.

Given that description, it would appear that both he and Clowney should be ready to go in plenty of time for next season. Cushing started 13 games during the regular season and finished the year with 65 tackles. It’s the third year in a row that he’s played at least 13 games after being limited to 12 by injuries in 2012 and 2013.

If the Texans can get a healthy return from defensive end J.J. Watt to go with Clowney, Cushing, Whitney Mercilus and the rest of their defense, the unit should have a chance to be even better in 2017. If the offense can find some improvement as well, the Texans may be able to make even more noise in the playoffs the next time around.