Broncos’ running backs coach gets a promotion

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 30, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 01: Coach Eric Studesville of the Denver Broncos on the sidelines during the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 1, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 26-7. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Broncos have made running backs coach Eric Studesville their new assistant head coach, News9 in Denver reported Monday.

The promotion for Studesville comes a few weeks after Vance Joseph took over as the Broncos’ head coach. Studesville has spent the last seven years with the Broncos and was the interim head coach in 2010, his first year with the team, following the firing of Josh McDaniels.

Studesville will still coach the team’s running backs next season, which will be his 21st as an NFL coach.

1 Response to “Broncos’ running backs coach gets a promotion”
  1. td30 says: Jan 30, 2017 9:33 PM

    Awesome coach. Maybe not for head coaching, but he’s great at what he does and lived through the Josh Mcdaniels days

