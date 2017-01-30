Broncos’ running backs coach gets a promotion

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 30, 2017, 9:30 PM EST

The Broncos have made running backs coach Eric Studesville their new assistant head coach, News9 in Denver reported Monday.

The promotion for Studesville comes a few weeks after Vance Joseph took over as the Broncos’ head coach. Studesville has spent the last seven years with the Broncos and was the interim head coach in 2010, his first year with the team, following the firing of Josh McDaniels.

Studesville will still coach the team’s running backs next season, which will be his 21st as an NFL coach.