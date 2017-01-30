 Skip to content

Buccaneers sign quarterback Sean Renfree

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 1:43 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Sean Renfree #12 of the Atlanta Falcons passes against the Baltimore Ravens at Georgia Dome on September 3, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Buccaneers know they’re probably going to lose a quarterback this offseason, so they added another one well in advance.

The team announced they had signed former Falcons quarterback Sean Renfree to a future contract,

He was in Atlanta when coach Dirk Koetter was offensive coordinator there, serving as Matt Ryan’s backup in 2014 and 2015. The former Duke quarterback had some workouts but was out of the league after being cut by the Falcons last summer.

The Bucs are going to have to shuffle a bit, as Jameis Winston’s backup Mike Glennon will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, leaving just restricted free agent Ryan Griffin next on the depth chart.

Glennon’s expected to bolt, and even without the rumors linking former Bucs General Manager Mark Dominik to the quarterback-needy 49ers, there figured to be a market for Glennon.

1 Response to “Buccaneers sign quarterback Sean Renfree”
  1. tyelee says: Jan 30, 2017 2:30 PM

    Time for Glennon to be the next player to go off and become a talented player somewhere else!

