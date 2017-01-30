 Skip to content

Buzz builds for a Mark Dominik hire in San Francisco

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2017, 12:04 PM EST
Before the 49ers made John Lynch their out-of-the-blue choice for General Manager, some thought former Buccaneers G.M. Mark Dominik could be an off-the-grid candidate for the job. Dominik still may end joining the cause in San Francisco.

Per multiple league sources, buzz is building toward the hiring of Dominik by the 49ers, likely as the director of player personnel or in an equivalent role. With Lynch having no direct personnel experience, he’ll need a scout with high-level scouting experience.

Dominik worked in Tampa when Shanahan served on the coaching staff there as a quality control coordinator. It’s believed that they have a good relationship.

It’s also possible that current 49ers assistant G.M. Tom Gamble and other members of the front office formerly led by Trent Baalke will remain in place under Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

While Lynch will have the role of G.M., it’s becoming more and more clear that Shanahan will be running the show from a player standpoint.

6 Responses to “Buzz builds for a Mark Dominik hire in San Francisco”
  1. jimmysee says: Jan 30, 2017 12:12 PM

    Really — why would Dominik want this? It’s like being a bridesmaid when you’re much prettier than the bride … and they’re not BFFs.

  2. cadreamer1969 says: Jan 30, 2017 12:14 PM

    Where is York to make the announcement? Instead of leaking it to his flunkies and having them spin it.

  3. vancouversportsbro says: Jan 30, 2017 12:26 PM

    He saw Shanahan and Lynch get lengthy contracts with millions of dollars and thought he could do the same too.

  4. jsuch2 says: Jan 30, 2017 12:33 PM

    This reminds of Matt Millen in Detroit. The train wreck continues.

  5. bvolke says: Jan 30, 2017 12:57 PM

    What is going on in San Fran? This move baffles me.

  6. maust1013 says: Jan 30, 2017 1:01 PM

    York using Lynch as the public face of the Shanny mafia, Daddy Dearest’s hire can’t be far behind

