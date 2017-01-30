Buzz builds for a Mark Dominik hire in San Francisco

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2017, 12:04 PM EST

Before the 49ers made John Lynch their out-of-the-blue choice for General Manager, some thought former Buccaneers G.M. Mark Dominik could be an off-the-grid candidate for the job. Dominik still may end joining the cause in San Francisco.

Per multiple league sources, buzz is building toward the hiring of Dominik by the 49ers, likely as the director of player personnel or in an equivalent role. With Lynch having no direct personnel experience, he’ll need a scout with high-level scouting experience.

Dominik worked in Tampa when Shanahan served on the coaching staff there as a quality control coordinator. It’s believed that they have a good relationship.

It’s also possible that current 49ers assistant G.M. Tom Gamble and other members of the front office formerly led by Trent Baalke will remain in place under Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

While Lynch will have the role of G.M., it’s becoming more and more clear that Shanahan will be running the show from a player standpoint.