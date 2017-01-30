 Skip to content

Carson Palmer says he’ll play “if my body responds”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2017, 8:23 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals points before taking a snap in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) Getty Images

Carson Palmer wants to remain the Cardinals’ quarterback for at least another season, but he isn’t completely committed to it just yet.

Palmer texted Dan Bickley of AZCentral.com that he’ll play if his 37-year-old body holds up in the offseason.

“I guess nothing is ever official until it is, but I’d like to play if my body responds the way I hope,” Palmer said.

Palmer is due a base salary of $15.5 million and a roster bonus of $2 million this season, so he’d be walking away from a lot of money if he walked away now. It seems unlikely that he’d retire, but like Ben Roethlisberger, he’s at least keeping his options open.

