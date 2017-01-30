Chris Ballard: “No other options” for coach but Chuck Pagano

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 4:44 PM EST

While the Colts were introducing their new General Manager on Monday afternoon, they confirmed that Chris Ballard won’t be hiring a new head coach for the 2017 season.

As reported earlier in the day, the Colts will be holding onto Chuck Pagano for a sixth season. Ballard said that he and Pagano are going to work together “to make decisions that are best” for the team and that it was never a question for him about the partnership.

“There were no other options. Chuck Pagano is a good football coach in the National Football League,” Ballard said. “We need to keep our eye on how hard it is to win in this league and he’s won 49 games in this league.”

Ballard didn’t delve into too much detail about the moves he’d like to make to add more wins to Pagano’s total. He stuck to broader strokes about being good up front on both sides of the ball, although those match up well with the biggest needs on the Indianapolis roster.