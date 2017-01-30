Chris Ballard: “No other options” for coach but Chuck Pagano

While the Colts were introducing their new General Manager on Monday afternoon, they confirmed that Chris Ballard won’t be hiring a new head coach for the 2017 season.
As reported earlier in the day, the Colts will be holding onto Chuck Pagano for a sixth season. Ballard said that he and Pagano are going to work together “to make decisions that are best” for the team and that it was never a question for him about the partnership.
“There were no other options. Chuck Pagano is a good football coach in the National Football League,” Ballard said. “We need to keep our eye on how hard it is to win in this league and he’s won 49 games in this league.”
Ballard didn’t delve into too much detail about the moves he’d like to make to add more wins to Pagano’s total. He stuck to broader strokes about being good up front on both sides of the ball, although those match up well with the biggest needs on the Indianapolis roster.
He said all the right things so we’ll see where he goes from here. I thought he took a shot at Grigson when he said no one is bigger than anyone else in the organization. He wants to grow his own, said you can’t buy a locker room so free agency must not be a big attraction for him. Build through the draft!
Yeesh. I’m not even sure this qualifies as damning with faint praise.
On one hand, Grigson did Pagano no favors by screwing up the personnel. On the other hand, there’s the “swinging gate play”. Either way, Patriot nation is fine with it.
Has anybody 3ver considered the fact that the Colts suck because Andrew Big Bucks Luck is vastly over rated? 8-8 in one of footballs weakest divisions? Luck is brutal.