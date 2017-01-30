Chris Harris expects John Elway to “make some splashes” this offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 7:51 AM EST

The Broncos saw a lot of players leave the team for big paydays elsewhere as free agents last offseason while they focused on retaining linebacker Von Miller and sorting out the quarterback position after Peyton Manning’s retirement.

Cornerback Chris Harris is expecting things to play out a bit differently this offseason. The Broncos didn’t make it back to the playoffs a year after winning the Super Bowl and Harris said from the Pro Bowl that he thinks General Manager John Elway has some big moves up his sleeve.

“After the season hopefully everything starts to get rolling,” Harris said, via NFL.com. “Once free agency comes you know Elway is going to make some splashes. I’m excited to see who he brings as a part of the team.”

Quarterback is an area that some will look to as a spot for the Broncos to make a splash with Tony Romo’s name coming up frequently. There’s room to improve on both the offensive and defensive lines as well, though, and a splash in those spots could be a likelier outcome as things unfold in the coming months.