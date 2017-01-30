DeMaurice Smith: Tom Brady should have never gone through that

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 11:15 PM EST

The Patriots’ trip to the Super Bowl has led to a revival of discussion about the four-game suspension that quarterback Tom Brady served to start the year.

That suspension came after a protracted legal battle over NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s decision to suspend Brady because it was “more probable than not” that he was involved in an effort to deflate footballs before New England’s last appearance in the Super Bowl. Brady has avoided discussing the prospect of meeting up with Goodell and rehashing his feelings about the suspension, but others have weighed in.

On Monday night, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith was one of those sharing his thoughts. Smith praised Brady’s character and his willingness to be a plantiff in the union’s lawsuit against the league during the 2011 lockout before delving into the Deflategate suspension.

“Tom should have never gone through that,” Smith said to Tom Curran of CSN New England. “There isn’t a day when I won’t believe that the league treated him unfairly. They made it up as they went along. We obviously fought as hard as we could.”

Curran followed up by saying a lot of people wondered why Brady and why the Patriots, but Smith cited the bounty suspensions given to Saints players as another example of a place where the union had to push back.

“They did that in bounty too and bounty was more players than Tom,” Smith said. “We’ve been through fights with the league with literally dozens of players. Here’s the reality: That’s the way the league plays the game. Does it mean that this is a union that has to fight just as hard back? If somebody’s going to come after one of our players, the league needs to know they should pack a lunch.”