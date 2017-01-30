Everson Griffen: Pro Bowlers “stepped it up compared to last year”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 11:47 AM EST

It wasn’t that long ago that the Pro Bowl was considered to be on “life support.”

But last night, it found a bit of a pulse, which players seem to hope sustains it for years to come.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, a number of players said the Pro Bowl was more competitive than in the past.

“I feel like it was,” said Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who played in last year’s Pro Bowl in Hawaii as well. “I feel like we stepped it up compared to last year. . . .

“We want it to stay. Players feel we honor the Pro Bowl because it’s the best of the best, and we like to be the best of the best.”

Some lackluster games have made plenty of people wonder if the game was worth saving, though people buying tickets and watching on television will make more of a difference.

But from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins making effort plays to Griffen’s three sacks, there was plenty of evidence that players were interested.

The walking-around money that goes to the winner ($61,000 vs. $30,000 for the losing team) helps, but it’s probably not a large enough sum to make that kind of difference. It’s possible that the possibility of losing a chance at a free vacation and the recognition that goes with it was enough to jar some players into more of a performance.