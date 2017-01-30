Houston mayor: Protests won’t get in way of Super Bowl activities

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 3:52 PM EST

Protests have been going on across the country in recent days in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees from entering the country for 120 days, refugees from Syria from entering the country indefinitely and all people from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

One of those protests took place outside the headquarters for Super Bowl activity in Houston on Sunday and there may be more protests in the city in the coming days. In a press conference on Monday, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said that any future protests won’t disrupt Super Bowl activities.

Turner said that people are “exercising their constitutional right to voice their opinion” and that it is possible to do that “and have good football at the same time.”

Turner added that there are no known threats to the game’s security and that the city is confident that its first Super Bowl since 2004 will proceed smoothly.