John Lynch didn’t see this coming either

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 7:42 PM EST

As it turns out, John Lynch is exactly as surprised as the rest of us.

The new 49ers General Manager talked to reporters Monday, and expressed the same kind of astonishment as many others had upon his getting a job no one knew he applied for.

“Two weeks ago I never thought I’d be doing this,” he said, via Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com.

Us too, John.

Lynch was vague when discussing the division of labor in a (his) new front office, since they can’t technically say Kyle Shanahan’s going to be the coach as soon as the Super Bowl’s over.

And he knows plenty of people will be skeptical of his rapid ascension to the job, which no one even knew he was a candidate for (since the 49ers helpfully omitted him from their transparent identification of other candidates).

“I’m eager to earn their trust,” Lynch said of their fans.

There are others in the organization who could justifiably say the same thing.